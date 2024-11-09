2025 DEs Darryl and Mandrell Desir set official visits to FSU

A source familiar the brothers' recruiting process told Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney that they will also be taking an official visit to Florida State on the weekend of Nov. 23 when the Seminoles play Charleston Southern.

Both prospects were offered by FSU after unofficial visits to Tallahassee in March. They would eventually commit to UCF in July and have reportedly not taken any other visits since giving their pledge to UCF.

The brothers also confirmed that they plan to play together in college and are a package deal. Garcia has already put in a Futurecast for both to sign with Florida State in December.

FSU has 11 commitments to its 2025 recruiting class but not any that play defensive end.