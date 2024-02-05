Class of 2025 defensive tackle Jarquez Carter was one of more than two dozen elite prospects on the FSU campus this past weekend for unofficial visits. The 6-foot-2, 270-pound prospect from Newberry (Fla.) High has been on the Florida State campus several times prior but this was his first visit to Tallahassee since being offered by the Seminoles two weeks ago. "It was great, it was a great visit," said Carter of his latest trip to Florida State. One of the things that made Carter's visit to Tallahassee great was getting to spend time with the FSU coaching staff, especially defensive line coach Odell Haggins. "Just sitting down and talking with Coach Odell and the defensive coordinator," answered Carter when asked what stood out about this visit compared to his prior trips to FSU. "They were just telling me tips about things that can help improve my game, just telling me the schemes they do."

Carter also talked about what stands out to him about Haggins. "Just the way he coaches, he motivates you to get better," Carter said of FSU's longest-tenured assistant coach. "Some people think it's hard coaching, but he does it because he loves players and loves everyone." The relationship between Haggins and Carter goes back a long way. "He has been recruiting me since I was in eighth grade," said Carter. The rising senior also spoke about what it meant to finally be offered by the Seminoles earlier this year. "It meant a lot because I already had a strong relationship with Coach Odell," said Carter. "Before he offered, he came and talked to me, kept the same relationship, so that offer meant a lot to me."

He also got a chance to sit down with coach Mike Norvell. "We had a great talk," said Carter. "He was just telling me he loved my character, and he loved me as a player, how many times I have been on-campus. He just said to keep pushing and thriving and being the person I am."