Four-star defensive tackle prospect Jarquez Carter was back on the Florida State campus for his second unofficial visit with the Seminoles in as many months. Carter got to see the FSU football team practice on Saturday morning where he had a chance to visit with former Seminoles defensive tackle Braden Fiske. He also had a chance to spend more time with head coach Mike Norvell and defensive line coach Odell Haggins.

"It was great, I got to meet a lot of new faces and got to meet some legends like Corey Simon (former FSU defensive tackle)," said Carter. "I got to talk with Jared Verse and Braden Fiske."

Carter said getting a chance to speak with some of Mike Norvell's former and current players was one reason he chose to visit FSU on Legacy weekend.

"So, I can talk to people like Jared Verse and Braden Fiske who have been down that road, have been down the grind, so I can get it firsthand how it felt to be a Florida State Seminole," continued Carter.

Fiske told him that he had his choice of colleges when he entered the portal at Western Michigan and why FSU was the right fit for him.

"He was just telling me he could have gone to every school in the world, he could have gone to USC and probably had twice the money he got but he chose Florida State because of the culture and Coach Odell."

When asked if there was anyone one thing specifically the stood out about FSU, Carter spoke about Norvell and Haggins.

"Coach Mike Norvell and Coach Odell, those coaches are real," said Carter. "I was on my phone during practice, just being on my phone, Coach Mike Norvell and Coach Odell came up to me and said why aren't you paying attention, why aren't you not looking at practice. Some coaches would never tell that, they will just be like, 'Oh, he is a recruit, we got to treat him nice, so you come to the school.' No, they (Norvell and Haggins) will tell you how it is when you're a recruit and that will translate when you become a player."