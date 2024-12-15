Advertisement
Published Dec 15, 2024
2025 FSU football roster tracker
Curt Weiler  •  TheOsceola
Senior Writer
College football is going through a unique roster paradox this offseason.

In one way, rosters are growing over the next few months. Thanks to the NCAA vs. House settlement, college athletics are entering the revenue-sharing era and FBS rosters are expanding to as many as 105 scholarship players -- 20 more than the previous limit of 85 -- if teams wish to take on more football scholarships.

However, rosters as a whole are actually shrinking this offseason, The previous total roster limit including walk-on players was 120. It'll now be 105, meaning most competitive programs will likely reduce the size of (or eliminate) their walk-on programs in favor of more scholarship players.

That makes tracking numbers this offseason surrounding the Florida State football roster particularly fascinating. The Seminoles' struggles this season and their 2-10 record are expected to lead to heavy roster turnover.

As of Sunday, 17 Seminoles from the 2024 roster have entered the transfer portal while one more (linebacker Omar Graham Jr.) originally entered but has since withdrawn his name and is returning to FSU. The portal is still open for nearly two more weeks, closing until the spring window on Dec. 28.

With 20 high-school signees already in the book and the scholarship roster expanding this offseason, FSU could end up signing its biggest transfer portal class of Mike Norvell's FSU tenure this offseason.

Here's a breakdown of what the roster looks like right now, with announced departures, transfers who have committed and freshmen who have signed with FSU.

We'll keep this story updated over the next few weeks as FSU's 2025 roster comes into shape.

We won't be including most current walk-ons on this roster breakdown, but it's fair to assume there are a few who have been contributors who could remain on FSU's roster in 2025. That won't become entirely clear until January.

Quarterback (4)

Senior Thomas Castellanos (Boston College transfer)

Redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn

Redshirt freshman Trever Jackson

True freshman Kevin Sperry

Running back (7)

Redshirt senior Roydell Williams

Redshirt senior Caziah Holmes

Redshirt junior Jaylin Lucas

Redshirt sophomore Sam Singleton Jr.

Sophomore Kam Davis

Redshirt freshman Micahi Danzy

True freshman Ousmane Kromah

Wide receiver (9)

Junior Hykeem Williams

Junior Jordan Scott (Junior college transfer)

Redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt freshman Camdon Frier

True freshman Jayvan Boggs

True freshman Te'Riq Mallory

True freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

Tight end (4)

Redshirt senior Markeston Douglas (transferring back to FSU from Arizona State)

Sophomore Landen Thomas

Sophomore Amaree Williams (Norvell has said he'll get some work at defensive end in the spring)

True freshman Chase Loftin

Offensive line (13)

Redshirt senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt senior TJ Ferguson

Redshirt senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt junior Jaylen Early

Redshirt sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt freshman Tye Hilton

Redshirt freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt freshman Jonathan Daniels

Redshirt freshman Jayden Todd

True freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True freshman Sean Poret

Defensive line (13)

Redshirt senior Patrick Payton

Redshirt senior Jaden Jones

Redshirt junior Daniel Lyons

Junior Tyeland Coleman (Junior college transfer)

Redshirt sophomore KJ Sampson

Redshirt freshman D'Nas White

Redshirt freshman Jamorie Flagg

Redshirt freshman DD Holmes

True freshman Kevin Wynn

True freshman Tylon Lee

True freshman LaJesse Harrold

True freshman Darryll Desir

True freshman Mandrell Desir

Linebackers (8)

Redshirt senior Stefon Thompson (Nebraska transfer)

Redshirt junior Omar Graham Jr.

Redshirt junior Shawn Murphy

Junior Justin Cryer

Redshirt sophomore Blake Nichelson

Redshirt freshman Timir Hickman-Collins

Redshirt freshman Jayden Parrish

True freshman Ethan Pritchard

Defensive backs (15)

Redshirt senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt junior Ashlynd Barker

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Conrad Hussey

Redshirt sophomore K.J. Kirkland

Redshirt sophomore Ja'Bril Rawls

Redshirt sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt freshman Jamari Howard

Redshirt freshman Ricky Knight III

True freshman Shamar Arnoux

True freshman Max Redmon

True freshman Gregory "Zae" Thomas

Special teams (5)

Redshirt senior long-snapper Mason Arnold

Redshirt junior punter Mac Chiumento

Redshirt sophomore long-snapper Peyton Naylor

Redshirt freshman kicker Jake Weinberg

True freshman kicker/punter Brunno Reus

Totals

Offense: 37

Defense: 36

Special teams: 5

Overall: 78

