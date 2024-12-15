2025 FSU football roster tracker

College football is going through a unique roster paradox this offseason.

In one way, rosters are growing over the next few months. Thanks to the NCAA vs. House settlement, college athletics are entering the revenue-sharing era and FBS rosters are expanding to as many as 105 scholarship players -- 20 more than the previous limit of 85 -- if teams wish to take on more football scholarships.

However, rosters as a whole are actually shrinking this offseason, The previous total roster limit including walk-on players was 120. It'll now be 105, meaning most competitive programs will likely reduce the size of (or eliminate) their walk-on programs in favor of more scholarship players.

That makes tracking numbers this offseason surrounding the Florida State football roster particularly fascinating. The Seminoles' struggles this season and their 2-10 record are expected to lead to heavy roster turnover.

As of Sunday, 17 Seminoles from the 2024 roster have entered the transfer portal while one more (linebacker Omar Graham Jr.) originally entered but has since withdrawn his name and is returning to FSU. The portal is still open for nearly two more weeks, closing until the spring window on Dec. 28.

With 20 high-school signees already in the book and the scholarship roster expanding this offseason, FSU could end up signing its biggest transfer portal class of Mike Norvell's FSU tenure this offseason.

Here's a breakdown of what the roster looks like right now, with announced departures, transfers who have committed and freshmen who have signed with FSU.

We'll keep this story updated over the next few weeks as FSU's 2025 roster comes into shape.

We won't be including most current walk-ons on this roster breakdown, but it's fair to assume there are a few who have been contributors who could remain on FSU's roster in 2025. That won't become entirely clear until January.