2025 FSU football roster tracker

College football is going through a unique roster paradox this offseason.
In one way, rosters are growing over the next few months. Thanks to the NCAA vs. House settlement, college athletics are entering the revenue-sharing era and FBS rosters are expanding to as many as 105 scholarship players -- 20 more than the previous limit of 85 -- if teams wish to take on more football scholarships.
However, rosters as a whole are actually shrinking this offseason, The previous total roster limit including walk-on players was 120. It'll now be 105, meaning most competitive programs will likely reduce the size of (or eliminate) their walk-on programs in favor of more scholarship players.
That makes tracking numbers this offseason surrounding the Florida State football roster particularly fascinating. The Seminoles' struggles this season and their 2-10 record are expected to lead to heavy roster turnover.
As of Sunday, 17 Seminoles from the 2024 roster have entered the transfer portal while one more (linebacker Omar Graham Jr.) originally entered but has since withdrawn his name and is returning to FSU. The portal is still open for nearly two more weeks, closing until the spring window on Dec. 28.
With 20 high-school signees already in the book and the scholarship roster expanding this offseason, FSU could end up signing its biggest transfer portal class of Mike Norvell's FSU tenure this offseason.
Here's a breakdown of what the roster looks like right now, with announced departures, transfers who have committed and freshmen who have signed with FSU.
We'll keep this story updated over the next few weeks as FSU's 2025 roster comes into shape.
We won't be including most current walk-ons on this roster breakdown, but it's fair to assume there are a few who have been contributors who could remain on FSU's roster in 2025. That won't become entirely clear until January.
Quarterback (4)
Senior Thomas Castellanos (Boston College transfer)
Redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt freshman Trever Jackson
True freshman Kevin Sperry
Running back (7)
Redshirt senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt sophomore Sam Singleton Jr.
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt freshman Micahi Danzy
True freshman Ousmane Kromah
Wide receiver (9)
Junior Hykeem Williams
Junior Jordan Scott (Junior college transfer)
Redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt freshman Camdon Frier
True freshman Jayvan Boggs
True freshman Te'Riq Mallory
True freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
Tight end (4)
Redshirt senior Markeston Douglas (transferring back to FSU from Arizona State)
Sophomore Landen Thomas
Sophomore Amaree Williams (Norvell has said he'll get some work at defensive end in the spring)
True freshman Chase Loftin
Offensive line (13)
Redshirt senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt senior TJ Ferguson
Redshirt senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt junior Jaylen Early
Redshirt sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt freshman Tye Hilton
Redshirt freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt freshman Jonathan Daniels
Redshirt freshman Jayden Todd
True freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True freshman Sean Poret
Defensive line (13)
Redshirt senior Patrick Payton
Redshirt senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt junior Daniel Lyons
Junior Tyeland Coleman (Junior college transfer)
Redshirt sophomore KJ Sampson
Redshirt freshman D'Nas White
Redshirt freshman Jamorie Flagg
Redshirt freshman DD Holmes
True freshman Kevin Wynn
True freshman Tylon Lee
True freshman LaJesse Harrold
True freshman Darryll Desir
True freshman Mandrell Desir
Linebackers (8)
Redshirt senior Stefon Thompson (Nebraska transfer)
Redshirt junior Omar Graham Jr.
Redshirt junior Shawn Murphy
Junior Justin Cryer
Redshirt sophomore Blake Nichelson
Redshirt freshman Timir Hickman-Collins
Redshirt freshman Jayden Parrish
True freshman Ethan Pritchard
Defensive backs (15)
Redshirt senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt junior Ashlynd Barker
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Conrad Hussey
Redshirt sophomore K.J. Kirkland
Redshirt sophomore Ja'Bril Rawls
Redshirt sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt freshman Ricky Knight III
True freshman Shamar Arnoux
True freshman Max Redmon
True freshman Gregory "Zae" Thomas
Special teams (5)
Redshirt senior long-snapper Mason Arnold
Redshirt junior punter Mac Chiumento
Redshirt sophomore long-snapper Peyton Naylor
Redshirt freshman kicker Jake Weinberg
True freshman kicker/punter Brunno Reus
Totals
Offense: 37
Defense: 36
Special teams: 5
Overall: 78