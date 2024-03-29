2025 LB Tavion Wallace down to 12 schools, has 4 official visits planned
Four-star 2025 linebacker Tavion Wallace has narrowed down his list of potential college homes down to a dozen schools. The rising senior, who made an unofficial visit to Florida State in late January, has the Seminoles among the final group of schools he will consider moving forward.
The other schools in his top 12 are Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida.
Wallace has also made unofficial visits to LSU and South Carolina this spring and plan to visit Georgia (March 30), Florida (April 9) and FSU (April 12) on unofficial visits. He also has official visit dates locked in with Arkansas, Georgia, FSU and South Carolina for May and June. His visit to Florida State is scheduled for the weekend of June 14.