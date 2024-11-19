2025 OL prospect Daniel Pierre Louis flips from FSU to Florida

Florida State's 2025 recruiting class took another hit on Monday, with yet another decommitment. Three-star offensive tackle prospect Daniel Pierre Louis announced on Tuesday that he is no longer committed to the Seminoles and is now committed to Florida.
The 6-foot-5 and 314-pound Loxahatchee (Fla.) High product had been committed to Florida State for just over a month but took an official visit to Florida this past weekend.
Pierre Louis is the second prospect to decommit from FSU and flip to Florida in less than a week. 2025 QB prospect Tramell Jones decommitted from FSU last Friday and then committed to the Gators on Sunday.
The Seminoles now have three offensive linemen committed to its 2025 recruiting class. Offensive guards Solomon Thomas and Peyton Joseph, along with offensive tackle prospect Mario Nash Jr. remain committed to FSU with exactly three weeks to go until early national signing day.
Florida State currently had twelve players committed to its 2025 recruiting class that is now ranked as the 48th-best class in the country according to Rivals.
Thomas was in Gainesville this past weekend for an unofficial visit with the Gators and LSU making a late push to flip him their way.