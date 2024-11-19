2025 OL prospect Daniel Pierre Louis flips from FSU to Florida

Florida State's 2025 recruiting class took another hit on Monday, with yet another decommitment. Three-star offensive tackle prospect Daniel Pierre Louis announced on Tuesday that he is no longer committed to the Seminoles and is now committed to Florida.

The 6-foot-5 and 314-pound Loxahatchee (Fla.) High product had been committed to Florida State for just over a month but took an official visit to Florida this past weekend.

Pierre Louis is the second prospect to decommit from FSU and flip to Florida in less than a week. 2025 QB prospect Tramell Jones decommitted from FSU last Friday and then committed to the Gators on Sunday.