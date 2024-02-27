Class of 2025 offensive tackle prospect Ziyare Addison is wanted by Power 5 programs from coast to coast and the rising senior has plans to make trips across the country this spring as he tries to narrow down his list of potential college homes. The 6-foot-5 and 275-pound tackle from Riverview (Fla.) has set dates for five unofficial visits in either March or April and told the Osceola that he has set official visits with three programs, although he doesn't yet know the dates.

"It's a blessing, it's going great," said Addison when asked how his recruitment was going overall. While Addison is hearing from a ton of schools there is a group of about a dozen that he is contact with most, mentioning Florida State, Penn State, Oregon, Colorado, Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida, Miami, UCLA, Tennessee, Nebraska, Syracuse, Clemson and USC.

Addison has unofficial visits planned to four schools later this spring. He will visit Penn State on March 28, Colorado on April 3, FSU on April 12 and Oregon on April 24. He also told the Osceola that as of right now he plans to take official visits to Florida State, Oregon and Clemson. Addison didn't have dates for those visits at the time of our interview. One of the reasons FSU is seriously in the hunt for Addison was the early evaluation of his potential that coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins had. "They saw my upside before anyone else," said Addison when asked about what he likes about FSU. "I have a great relationship with them."