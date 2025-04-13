2025 QB Gavin Markey a dual-threat addition for Gus Malzahn offense

2025 QB Gavin Markey first visited Florida State back when he was in the 8th grade. It was one of the first camps that he attended before his transition to high school football.
Now, years later, Markey will be walking-on at Florida State this summer.
"I told my parents first and they were hyped about it," Markey said. "They were super proud and I knew Florida State was the place for me. I knew it was where I wanted to go. I love everything about Florida State. I told Coach (Tony) Tokarz about my commitment. He was super pumped for me and that whole day was just truly a blessing. I've loved it since I was a little kid, but the big thing is (Gus) Malzahn and his offense. I think I'm a perfect fit."
That perfect fit is what has brought Markey full circle back to the Seminoles. With the hiring of Gus Malzahn as the new offensive coordinator last fall, it was he who came back around on Markey along with quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz.
Markey finished his senior year at Jefferson (Ga.) High with a true dual-threat stat line. Reminiscent of a Tim Tebow-type in both skillset and body type, Markey threw for 1,547 yards and 16 touchdowns but rushed for 1,660 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground.
Malzahn has had all types of quarterbacks in his system over his many years as a head coach, but one quality has remained consistent — the ability to run the football.
"I'm such a good fit for it because I'm an overall football player and that's what makes me stand out. Running the ball is something I take a lot of pride in. It's something I love to do. I'm a very physical quarterback in love with the weight room. I'm such a good fit for his offense because it's what I've been running my entire life; his offense matches what I've been doing for so long," Markey explained.
Markey has had a relationship with Tokarz since his freshman year of high school.
"He's been here or there over the years but I've always stayed in touch with him — always had a great relationship with him," Markey said of Tokarz. "And then after my senior year, he got in contact with me and became serious, extended an offer out to me. We've had a great relationship and (I'm) looking forward to the future."
His father's side of the family may be Georgia fans, but Markey has been a fan of Florida State since he was a little kid and also has family members that are FSU fans as well.
Since committing to head coach Mike Norvell in early March, Markey has had the opportunity to be on campus before enrolling this summer. He has gotten a first-hand look at not only the room that he will be joining but also how the team is progressing this spring.
"The place just feels different. There's a different energy," Markey said. "You can talk about last year all you want. But this year, you can really feel the energy and the coaches and how much everyone just buys into the program. That's what made me make my decision was the coaching and the environment."
"They've been developed great," he later added. "I've been very impressed when I go out to practice. I think a big part of their development is how much every coach cares (about their players). Coach Malzahn — he's out there. His high energy, everyone's high energy. From the very first practice to now, they've gotten so much better and everything just is starting to get in the rhythm. I'm looking forward to the summer time."
With the NCAA's scholarship limit expansion expected to arrive this summer, Markey would be a walk-on in prior years but is expected to be on scholarship with the 105 player limit. Markey has been on campus periodically this spring but will officially join the team in the summer.
