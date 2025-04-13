2025 QB Gavin Markey a dual-threat addition for Gus Malzahn offense

2025 QB Gavin Markey first visited Florida State back when he was in the 8th grade. It was one of the first camps that he attended before his transition to high school football. Now, years later, Markey will be walking-on at Florida State this summer. "I told my parents first and they were hyped about it," Markey said. "They were super proud and I knew Florida State was the place for me. I knew it was where I wanted to go. I love everything about Florida State. I told Coach (Tony) Tokarz about my commitment. He was super pumped for me and that whole day was just truly a blessing. I've loved it since I was a little kid, but the big thing is (Gus) Malzahn and his offense. I think I'm a perfect fit."

That perfect fit is what has brought Markey full circle back to the Seminoles. With the hiring of Gus Malzahn as the new offensive coordinator last fall, it was he who came back around on Markey along with quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz. Markey finished his senior year at Jefferson (Ga.) High with a true dual-threat stat line. Reminiscent of a Tim Tebow-type in both skillset and body type, Markey threw for 1,547 yards and 16 touchdowns but rushed for 1,660 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground. Malzahn has had all types of quarterbacks in his system over his many years as a head coach, but one quality has remained consistent — the ability to run the football. "I'm such a good fit for it because I'm an overall football player and that's what makes me stand out. Running the ball is something I take a lot of pride in. It's something I love to do. I'm a very physical quarterback in love with the weight room. I'm such a good fit for his offense because it's what I've been running my entire life; his offense matches what I've been doing for so long," Markey explained.