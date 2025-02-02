2026 4-star LB Adam Balogoun-Ali quickly building bond with John Papuchis

Florida State's move to a 3-3-5 defense this offseason has accelerated the need for linebackers now and going forward.

One linebacker target who was on campus Saturday for FSU's third and final Junior Day of the month before the dead period begins Monday was four-star Adam Balogoun-Ali out of West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman.

Balogoun-Ali took his third visit to FSU since the Seminoles offered him in May 2024 on Saturday. This one provided him the chance to spend more time with new FSU defensive coordinator Tony White as well as new FSU linebackers coach John Papuchis.

"I enjoyed it a lot," Balogoun-Ali said of his visit. "I learned a lot about the defense that coach White runs. I think that I can definitely have a role to play and help this program...

"They do a lot of everything with their linebackers. They blitz through whatever gap, they have their outside guys guarding tight ends and running backs. That's definitely stuff I can do."

A 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker, Balogoun-Ali said after his visit that he sees himself as a will linebacker in this 3-3-5 defense.

"Blitzing and covering, a little bit of both," Balogoun-Ali said.

While FSU has been recruiting him for awhile, the South Florida native said Saturday he didn't have much of a relationship with Papuchis until he was moved from defensive ends coach to linebackers coach this offseason.