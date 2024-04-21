One of the first things that Rivals150 DB prospect Ayden Pouncey said coming out of his visit to Florida State on Saturday was that the visit went better than he had anticipated.

The Winter Park (Fla.) safety had just received an offer from Florida State and that offer came personally from coach Mike Norvell.

"It's big time. I've been waiting on this one for a while and it means a lot that coach Norvell offered me personally," Pouncey said.

Pouncey now holds 19 offers with the addition of his Florida State offer. He also holds notable offers Penn State, Boston College, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Ole Miss, and Louisville among others.