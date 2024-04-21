2026 DB Ayden Pouncey recaps showcase visit, talks FSU offer
One of the first things that Rivals150 DB prospect Ayden Pouncey said coming out of his visit to Florida State on Saturday was that the visit went better than he had anticipated.
The Winter Park (Fla.) safety had just received an offer from Florida State and that offer came personally from coach Mike Norvell.
"It's big time. I've been waiting on this one for a while and it means a lot that coach Norvell offered me personally," Pouncey said.
Pouncey now holds 19 offers with the addition of his Florida State offer. He also holds notable offers Penn State, Boston College, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Ole Miss, and Louisville among others.
"It was great. It was definitely my best visit so far," Pouncey said on his visit. "Just how Coach Norvell talks to everybody, how he respects everyone, how he's telling me how they recruit. He's just real. You can tell that he is genuine in how he's talking to people."
Pouncey also has a good yet developing relationship with defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain.
"We've got a pretty good relationship right now," Pouncey said. "I mean he played in the NFL for 11 years so how could you not want to play for him?"
With the offer on Saturday, Florida State has made strides in Pouncey's recruitment. The Seminoles are now towards the top of his list of schools along with UCF. Pouncey has also been talking to Georgia but does not have an offer yet from the Bulldogs.
Pouncey is looking to get back to Florida State "as soon as possible" and says that it will likely be in the summer at some point.