"I could just see myself playing there, really. I had visited there last year and I love their campus," Barney said of Florida State. "And then yesterday (Tuesday) at practice, it was great energy from everybody. Coach (Mike) Norvell, he had great energy - I had a great talk with him. It was just great overall."

Following a visit to Florida State on Tuesday, 2026 four-star defensive back Dorian Barney had the Seminoles among his top 12 schools. Florida State joins Alabama, Colorado, LSU, Tennessee, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Georgia, Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State and USC on the list of teams in contention.

In addition to seeing some more of the campus on Tuesday, Barney got to sit down with Norvell after watching the Seminoles in action during a spring practice. It's not uncommon for prospects to notice but the fact that Norvell is consistently energetic on and off the field is something that Barney likes.

"Yeah, I like that. It's pretty good that he acts the same on the field and off the field because I know it's his personality off the field when we are off the field hanging around," Barney said.

Barney witnessed a practice that was especially good for the defensive back group, with multiple interceptions and pass breakups throughout the afternoon.

"The DBs had a really good practice," Barney agreed. "They had a couple of picks in one-on-ones. They were competing with the receivers and everything and it was really great energy from the DBs. I liked how Coach (Patrick) Surtain was coaching them up and everything."

Surtain and Barney have a 'pretty good' relationship, but Barney notes that they are both building to be even better. Although it's still early for him and his recruitment it's these types of relationships that will be a big factor in his recruitment down the road.

"The people — the people around the program, outside of the program," Barney said on what he looks at during his visits. "Cause that's who I'm going to be with for three to four years ... I saw it (the family feel) more yesterday and with Coach Norvell telling me about it, I was really able to see it."

The Suwanne (Ga.) Peachtree Ridge four-star has had a busy spring full of visits but his visit to Florida State only solidified the reasons why he has the Seminoles in his top 12 schools.