2026 DE Jamarion Matthews receives Junior Day offer from FSU, other offers

Florida State hosted three dozen or so prospects on unofficial visits to campus on Saturday with at least one offer extended to a 2026 prospect. Four-star defensive end Jamarion Matthews was offered by Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell.

Matthews announced the offer while still on campus on Saturday afternoon. He is ranked by Rivals as the 16th-best weakside defensive end in the country for 2026 and the 17th-best overall prospect from Alabama, where he plays at Sparkman High in Harvest. Matthews' list of offers also includes Alabama, Arkansas, Clemson, Louisville, Ole Miss and Penn State among others.

"It just felt great (to get the offer)," Matthews told the Osceola at the conclusion of his visit. "This is something that I have been wanting for a long time. Florida State is one of the top colleges that I've been looking forward to getting an offer from. I can see myself playing here some day if they show me enough love and can use me the right way."

"They've definitely moved into my top five," Matthews later added.