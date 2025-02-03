2026 EDGE Jarius Rodgers recaps visit to FSU, talks official visits

Class of 2026 defensive end prospect Jarius Rodgers was one of more than three dozen prospects on FSU's campus for Junior Day on Saturday. However, it is not the last time the current Syracuse commit plans to visit Florida State as he heads into the last 10 months of his recruiting process.

"I enjoy the people and the coaches, and I believe I should give them another chance and just see how things go," said Rodgers when asked about why he decided to visit FSU less than a week after his commitment to the Orange. "The people, the players are great and it's just three hours away (from home), so I took that opportunity."

Rodgers spent most of his time with FSU defensive line coach Terrance Knighton since the Seminoles are recruiting him as a JACK rush end.

"He talked about how they are going to change what they do in the program and how they play my position," explained Rodgers. "They get him (the JACK end) in the pass game a lot and make sure they attack the quarterback a lot."

Rodgers also told the Osceola that while he hasn't set dates, he will take official visits to Syracuse and FSU this summer.