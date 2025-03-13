2026 EDGE Keysaun Eleazer on FSU visits, relationship with staff, process

Class of 2026 EDGE Keysaun Eleazer has seen his recruiting profile rise significantly since the start of the new year. Eleazer has picked up almost 30 offers since Jan. 1. He was offered by Florida State in early January and the relationship with the Seminoles has been built to the point that Eleazer has scheduled multiple trips to Tallahassee this spring and summer. The 6-foot-6 and 205-pound Southeast Raleigh (NC) High product will spend two days, March 19-20, in Tallahassee for an unofficial visit with FSU. He will then be back on campus for his official visit with the Seminoles on June 17.

"Florida State is a program that produces NFL players year after year, ones that make a quick impact in the league," answered Eleazer when ask what stood out about the FSU program. One of the reasons FSU is among the list of schools that Eleazer will take official visits to — the others being Stanford, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Ohio State and Virginia Tech — is his relationship with the Seminoles staff, including Director of Recruiting Strategy and former FSU player DJ Daniels. "They have been reaching out to me for a while and I have good relationship with a couple of people on staff," said Eleazer. "So I am looking forward to getting down there a couple of times to see if it's a fit. Coach DJ is from North Carolina and his message is, 'We want you and are going go all out.' "