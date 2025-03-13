2026 EDGE Keysaun Eleazer on FSU visits, relationship with staff, process

Class of 2026 EDGE Keysaun Eleazer has seen his recruiting profile rise significantly since the start of the new year. Eleazer has picked up almost 30 offers since Jan. 1. He was offered by Florida State in early January and the relationship with the Seminoles has been built to the point that Eleazer has scheduled multiple trips to Tallahassee this spring and summer.
The 6-foot-6 and 205-pound Southeast Raleigh (NC) High product will spend two days, March 19-20, in Tallahassee for an unofficial visit with FSU. He will then be back on campus for his official visit with the Seminoles on June 17.
"Florida State is a program that produces NFL players year after year, ones that make a quick impact in the league," answered Eleazer when ask what stood out about the FSU program.
One of the reasons FSU is among the list of schools that Eleazer will take official visits to — the others being Stanford, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Ohio State and Virginia Tech — is his relationship with the Seminoles staff, including Director of Recruiting Strategy and former FSU player DJ Daniels.
"They have been reaching out to me for a while and I have good relationship with a couple of people on staff," said Eleazer. "So I am looking forward to getting down there a couple of times to see if it's a fit. Coach DJ is from North Carolina and his message is, 'We want you and are going go all out.' "
Eleazer says that he doesn't really have a favorite among the schools he has set official visits with and is still considering schools like USC that have offered as recently as this week.
"I can't answer that questions as of yet," replied Eleazer when asked who among the schools he plans to visit have begun to separate themselves. "My recruitment is wide open, so any school that offers me and gives me an opportunity to play at the next level and gain higher education is valued."
The attention Eleazer has generated since the end of his junior year has resulted in more than 25 offers since last December.
"It's a blessing to have taken off like that," said Eleazer of his relatively newfound popularity with some the biggest brands in college football.
Click on the link below to view Eleazer HUDL highlights:
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple