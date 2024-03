As with many prospects to visit campus over the last two days, 2026 four-star safety Kaiden Hall came away from his unofficial visit with an offer from Florida State.



The Milton (Fla.) prospect is a Rivals250 prospect in the 2026 class and is ranked as the 21st best safety prospect in the country. He only holds a total of six offers but they are notable offers - with Tennessee, Florida, Mississippi State, Auburn, Memphis and now Florida State extending offers.