2026 FSU WR commit Darryon Williams on camp experience, Norvell and Dugans
One of the standouts in Florida State's Elite Camp last weekend was 2026 wide receiver prospect Darryon Williams. The Tampa (Fla.) Gaither High product stood at the camp for several reasons.
First, it was his first time on FSU's campus since committing to Mike Norvell in April. Secondly, he was one of the most talented receivers that has come through any of the camps the Seminoles have hosted this summer.
"It went fantastic," said Williams of his camp experience and time being around the program. "I felt like I really developed today, learning a few skill sets from Coach (Ron) Dugans and Coach Norvell, teaching me through emotions and stuff and helping me get better."
It was the first time Williams has gotten a chance to work with Dugans and he walked away impressed with how the FSU wide receivers coach handles his players.
"I felt like Coach Dugans' coaching style is not there just to coach up kids, it's actually there to help them develop in the long run," said Williams. "It's not just him speaking, it's him actually interacting with the kids, getting in emotions and details and helping them develop."
He also spoke about his interactions with Norvell and the message he received from the FSU head coach.
"It's not all about what you can do, it's about listening with your eyes and ears today," began Williams on Norvell. "He knows what everybody can do, he wants to see if you're coachable. That's what he was looking for today. Who is coachable and who's not coachable."
Williams says his time on campus and with the staff also reaffirmed his commitment to the Seminoles.
"I am still happy with my decision," said Williams. "Florida State, what stands out about it, I don't really want to go too far from home, it's right, it's the perfect distance for me to able to come home whenever I want. Not just saying I can get up and go there whenever I want but it's not too far away from home and it feels like home. I like being around the people that are surrounding our school."
