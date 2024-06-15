One of the standouts in Florida State's Elite Camp last weekend was 2026 wide receiver prospect Darryon Williams. The Tampa (Fla.) Gaither High product stood at the camp for several reasons. First, it was his first time on FSU's campus since committing to Mike Norvell in April. Secondly, he was one of the most talented receivers that has come through any of the camps the Seminoles have hosted this summer.

"It went fantastic," said Williams of his camp experience and time being around the program. "I felt like I really developed today, learning a few skill sets from Coach (Ron) Dugans and Coach Norvell, teaching me through emotions and stuff and helping me get better." It was the first time Williams has gotten a chance to work with Dugans and he walked away impressed with how the FSU wide receivers coach handles his players. "I felt like Coach Dugans' coaching style is not there just to coach up kids, it's actually there to help them develop in the long run," said Williams. "It's not just him speaking, it's him actually interacting with the kids, getting in emotions and details and helping them develop."

