2026 LB Antoine Sharp recaps FSU unofficial visit, sets official visit date

Four-star 2026 linebacker prospect Antoine Shape has been one of the many high-profile recruits that has been FSU's campus and also received an in-school visit from the Seminoles' coaching staff over the last two weeks.
Sharp was on FSU's campus for a Junior Day event this past weekend. Then on Tuesday FSU head coach Mike Norvell and linebackers coach John Papuchis made a stop at Palm Beach Central High to check-in on Sharp, who is ranked as the nation's No. 32 outside linebacker prospect.
By all accounts, the two visits in four days have put the Seminoles in a good spot for Sharp, who also hold offers from Indiana, Tulane, Marshall and West Virginia, among others.
"The overall visit to FSU went very good," said Sharp of his unofficial visit this past weekend. "The thing that stood out the most during my visit was the amount of one-on-one time that I got to spend with Coach JP (Papuchis), Coach Norvell and Coach White. They let me know that I am a priority and that I fit their new defensive system that Coach White brought with him from Nebraska."
FSU sits in a pretty good spot with Sharp, who plans to get back on campus multiple times before his senior season starts in August.
"I think highly of FSU, and I will be back up in Tallahassee on March 22 and my official visit will be at the beginning of June," continued Sharp. "As of right now, I plan on visiting FSU and UCF during the spring."
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple