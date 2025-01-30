2026 LB Antoine Sharp recaps FSU unofficial visit, sets official visit date

Four-star 2026 linebacker prospect Antoine Shape has been one of the many high-profile recruits that has been FSU's campus and also received an in-school visit from the Seminoles' coaching staff over the last two weeks.

Sharp was on FSU's campus for a Junior Day event this past weekend. Then on Tuesday FSU head coach Mike Norvell and linebackers coach John Papuchis made a stop at Palm Beach Central High to check-in on Sharp, who is ranked as the nation's No. 32 outside linebacker prospect.

By all accounts, the two visits in four days have put the Seminoles in a good spot for Sharp, who also hold offers from Indiana, Tulane, Marshall and West Virginia, among others.