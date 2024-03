This past Saturday class of 2026 linebacker prospect Desmond Johson spent the day on the Florida State campus on an unofficial visit. On Sunday FSU head coach Mike Norvell and linebacker coach Randy Shannon offered the 6-1 and 200-pound linebacker from Miami (Fla.) Northwestern High.

"It felt great," said Johnson of the offer.

He also spoke about his visit.

"It went wonderful," said Johnson of his first visit to campus. "I really liked the campus.'

Johnson also liked his time spent with Shannon talking football while on his visit.

"The thing I like most is how Coach Shannon breaks down the plays real easy and how simple he makes it.