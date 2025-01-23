2026 OT Mike Ionata recaps his latest FSU visit, has 'Noles in his top five

FSU and head coach Mike Norvell have made 2026 offensive tackle prospect Mike Ionata a priority at offensive tackle for the current recruiting cycle. Ionata, who is 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, was on the Florida State campus for at least his third unofficial visit with the Seminoles in the last calendar year. As soon as he arrived on campus this past Saturday, he and his dad, Joe Ionata Sr., and Mike's mom were quickly whisked away by golf cart to Mike Norvell's office for a meeting with the Seminoles' coach for a meeting with new FSU offensive line coach Herb Hand. After this visit and considering Ionata's history with the FSU program — his dad and uncle both played for Bobby Bowden — as well as the addition of Hand have helped the Seminoles' cause in landing his signature in December.

The visit went great and I always love my time at FSU," began Ionata on his latest visit. "What stands out is the personal connections the coaches have with me." And one of those coaches is Hand, who had offered Ionata while he was the OL coach at UCF. "Coach Hand is one of the smartest guys when it comes to the offensive line," said Ionata. "And anyone who talks with him knows that. But also he is very big on forming a relationship with his players and it shows."

