2026 OT prospect Joel Ervin has been offered by new FSU OL coach Herb Hand

FSU offensive line coach Herb Hand made an in-school visit to Fort Myers (Fla.) High on Tuesday. Hand re-offered 2026 offensive tackle prospect Joel Ervin while at the high school.
Ervin, who is 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, announced the offer via social media. He had originally been offered by former FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins.
In December the rising senior announced a list of the 10 favorite schools involved in his recruitment with Florida State among them. The other schools in his top 10 are Florida, Colorado, Miami, Southern Cal, South Carolina, UCF, Louisville, Kentucky and Syracuse.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple