2026 Syracuse OL commit Javeion Cooper recaps FSU unofficial visit

Four-star 2026 offensive line prospect Javeion Cooper was one of more than two dozen high school prospects on Florida State's campus this past weekend.
Cooper, who is 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds, has been committed to Syracuse for a little over two weeks, but he still holds the Seminoles in high regard after spending some time with new FSU offensive line coach Herb Hand.
"I'd say reconnecting with Coach Hand," answered Cooper when asked what stood out about this visit.
Cooper was offered a scholarship by Hand over a year ago when he was the offensive line coach at UCF.
"I would say coaching-wise and personality-wise, I like how gets on the players," said Cooper of Hand.
The rising senior from Melbourne (Fla.) Central Catholic High says he really likes FSU despite being committed to the Orange. He told the Osceola after his visit this past Saturday that the Seminoles rank "third" with him out of all the schools recruiting him.
"Growing up, my first top three was Clemson, Florida and Florida State," continued Cooper.
And what might help FSU move up his current list of favorites.
"Just build (the) relationship stronger," said Cooper.
