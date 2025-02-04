2026 TE and Rivals 250 prospect Heze Kent sets official visit date with FSU

A little more than a week ago 2026 four-star tight end and Rivals250 prospect Heze Kent announced that he had narrowed his list of potential college homes down to five schools: Florida State, Alabama, Miami, Florida and Texas. On Tuesday, Kent told the Osceola that he has now locked in an official visit date with FSU, as well as the four other schools.

Kent's official visit to FSU will take place on the weekend of June 15. His other visit dates are Florida (May 30), Miami (June 6), Texas (June 13) and Alabama (June 20).

FSU tight end coach Chris Thomsen conducted an in-school visit with Kent last week. Kent is either at or near the top of the Seminoles' tight end board for the 2026 recruiting cycle.