2026 TE/WR prospect Julius Miles leaves FSU Junior Day visit with offer

Florida State offered 2026 WR/TE prospect Julius Miles from Freeport (Fla.) High on Saturday. Miles was on FSU's campus for an unofficial visit for the Seminoles' second Junior Day event of the 2025 recruiting calendar.

Miles, who is 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds, already held offers from Arizona, Louisville, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Pitt and Syracuse among others.

It wasn't his first time to visit with the Seminoles. He was on campus last season to watch FSU take on Boston College. "FSU likes my ability to go get the ball and my versatility," said Miles when asked what the Seminoles like about him.

"What I like about FSU is the program and its culture, but overall what coach Norvell has built with the place. Also the relationship he’s built with me and my family. It’s never been about what they have it’s always been if you come here 'Florida State is for the real ones,' And that I will be coached to be the best I can be."