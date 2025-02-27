2026 WR Corey Barber discusses FSU offer, recruiting process

The Osceola spoke with Barber on Thursday to see what he thought about being his offer from Florida State and his recruiting process.

That production has led to a slew of offers over the last six weeks. In addition to FSU, the list of schools to offer Barber in that time span include Mississippi State, Washington, Oregon, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Ole Miss, Miami, Alabama, Georgia and Penn State.

FSU offered 2026 wide receiver Corey Barber earlier this week. Barber, who is 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, has burst on to the recruiting scene after his junior season, where he hauled in 74 passes for 1,429 yards and 18 touchdowns.

"It felt great to receive an offer from FSU," began Barber. "FSU is a great program who has had a ton of success year in and year out. They produce great players every year."

One of the things that had Barber fired up about the offer from the Seminoles is the addition of offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and wide receiver coach Tim Harris Jr. to the FSU coaching staff.

"The new offensive staff should be a big turnaround for the program being able to get back to that old FSU way," explained Barber.

And while Barber only has one official visit set up, to Miami, he says he doesn't really have a list of favorite schools.

"At this point in my recruitment, nobody is in the lead," said Barber. "I'm still in neutral, just enjoying the process and building relationships. The only official visit I have at this time is Miami."

The picture for Barber should become much clearer after a busy spring unofficial visit calendar, which will include a stop at FSU in April (date to be determined). He is also planning to take unofficial visits to Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Georgia, Alabama, Miami and Ole Miss over the next six weeks.

Join the Osceola for 30 days for free, using promo code Osceola30