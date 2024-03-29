The Osceola caught up with Williams to get his reaction on the Seminoles offer. It was the rising juniors first unofficial visit to Florida State.

Four-star wide receiver prospect Darryon Williams hauled in an offer from Florida State on Thursday will on an unofficial visit with the Seminoles. The Tampa (Fla.) Gaither High product is ranked as Rivals250 prospect for 2026 where he is currently considered the 193rd-best overall prospect in his class and the 30th-best wide receiver prospect in the country.

"FSU was everything I dreamed of," began Williams. "It was my first time up there. The entire coaching staff and assistants were great and made me feel like family."

And how did it feel to be offered by Mike Norvell?

"Receiving the offer was confirmation of all the hard work I’ve been putting in since I was in youth league," answered Williams when asked how it felt to get the offer.

Other offers for Williams include Iowa State, USF, FAU, Tulane and Appalachian State. He is also receiving interest from and taken unofficial visits to Florida and Miami

Williams says that he doesn't plan prolong his recruitment any longer than he has too.

"I’m honestly not looking to bounce around to a bunch of different schools," continued Williams. "I want to make my decision early."

That being the case FSU's head coach told Williams to be deliberate in his decision making.

"Coach Norvell told me not to commit until I was 100-percent sure this was the place i wanted to be and that really meant a lot to me," said Williams. "The whole day we really didn’t talk about football we talked about personal information, and I got to know the coaches. That is what I liked the most."

The rising junior caught 34 passes this past season for 627 yards on 11 touchdowns. He also racked up 17 tackles on defense in 13 games.







