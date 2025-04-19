2027 DT Amari Vickerson has a unique connection to Terrance Knighton

Amari's father, Kevin, played with Knighton on the Denver Broncos in 2013 during their run to the Super Bowl. Years later, Knighton has begun the process of recruiting Amari to Florida State.

As it turned out, the Rivals100 prospect already had a great deal of familiarity with defensive line coach Terrance Knighton.

2027 four-star DT Amari Vickerson made his first visit to Florida State on Tuesday to take in a spring practice and get familiar with the Florida State coaching staff.

"Watching him was like walking in my backyard. Watching him up close was pretty good for me. He's very technical, he likes to take things slow and really develop the D-Line," Vickerson said following practice.

While Vickerson's recruitment by Florida State has just begun, Knighton was recruiting him prior at Nebraska. Having that relationship has instilled a lot of early trust in his recruitment.

"It's really built that trust and him also being one of my uncles. So he used to come to the house, watch games and teach me little things. And just taking me under his wing and becoming a young man," Vickerson said.

Vickerson did get to meet and talk with head coach Mike Norvell and enjoyed the practice that he saw. The effort and speed was apparent to the four-star.

"We were talking with him earlier today, talking about two things you need to learn today," Vickerson said. "The attention to detail and also the effort and passion that is required to come in here everyday."

Vickerson may return for another visit this summer and will also attempt to be there for Florida State's home opener against Alabama.

