2027 four-star LB Kaden Henderson recaps FSU visit, growing up 'Noles fan

It was the first time Henderson had been back on-campus since October. However, he told the Osceola after his visit that he will be back on-campus sooner rather than later.

One of FSU's top priorities at linebacker for 2027 is four-star prospect Kaden Henderson from Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit High. On Saturday he returned to Florida State for the Seminoles' Junior Day event.

"It was a great overall visit for sure," said Henderson when asked how his Junior Day visit went.

The four-star outside linebacker also explained why he wanted to take an unofficial visit to Florida State.

"Really just a lot of coaching changes happened, so the last time I was here was with Coach Fuller (former FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller), so just wanted to see the new atmosphere with the new coaches and see if I still like it the same or like it more," said Henderson. "I can't really get a full grasp, it's my first time here, back with new coaching staff. I am still liking it."

Henderson talked about what he learned from new FSU defensive coordinator Tony White while on his visit.

"It's a great defense," began Henderson. "I mean it's a 3-3-5, that's definitely different, most (teams) run a 4-2-5, so that's definitely something different but it's built for linebackers, so it's definitely nice to hear."

One FSU coach he was familiar with prior to this visit was FSU assistant John Papuchis, who has moved from coaching defensive ends to coaching linebackers.

"I talked to him a couple of times," explained Henderson of Papuchis. "I didn't know he was going to be the linebacker coach, I knew he was the defensive end coach before. But just knowing his history and past with linebackers is definitely good to know for sure."

He also spent some time with head coach Mike Norvell.

"He came to my school a couple of times already," explained Henderson of his relationship with Norvell. "But just the telling me the real, not everything I want to hear, just the real, actually what's going to happen when I get here, so it's like that."



