2027 No. 1 ranked prospect LaDamion Guyton thinks highly of FSU after visit

After visiting over the summer for an elite camp, Guyton returned on Saturday for a deeper look at Florida State's program.

The five-star prospect is currently the No. 1 prospect in the 2027 class, holding 13 offers from some of college football's elite programs.

Florida State got an important visitor on campus on Saturday for a junior day visit. Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military School edge LaDamion Guyton was back on Florida State's campus for the second time to get a more in-depth look at the program on Saturday.

"It was great being able to see a lot more. I didn't go as far deep in town as I did last time so it was good to get a better feel for the school and meet some more people," Guyton said of his visit.

One of those new faces that the five-star got to meet was new defensive line coach Terrance Knighton, whose experience in the NFL stood out to Guyton.

"They showed me a lot of drills. Their experience speaks for itself, him (Knighton) and Odell (Haggins)," Guyton said. "The combined experience that they got with how many years he's had in the league and then Odell being here for decades — it speaks for itself and for the program."

"But also how the players feel about them," Guyton continued. "The (player panel) interview they did with all of us — just being able to answer our questions honestly — they are not putting on a front. No other school has done that before."

The conversation with current and former players was what stood out the most to Guyton about his second time in Tallahassee.

"(It was) the honesty of it all. Norvell isn't living it up for us at all. He can pitch it to us but at the end of the day we got to commit to it. We are the players that need to be here and live in it so hearing it first hand from the players shows you — if you commit here — what you're going to be living in and how you're going to be just like them," Guyton said.

Guyton did get some time to speak to Norvell one-on-one, the final activity that the edge rusher did before departing Florida State on Saturday.

"He was just telling me ultimately how he feels about this school and that he is not going to sell nothing to me. It's my decision at the end of the day so it's what I want to do. I think highly of Florida State and what they got going on. I think they're going to be good this year," Guyton said.

While it may not be Guyton's next visit to Florida State as there is a lot of time in between, he did say that he intends to come for a game this fall, as he wants to hear the warchant and watch the team fly around.

Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee and USC were other schools that Guyton mentioned as programs that he was interested in but said that Florida State is squarely in the mix with a successful junior day visit.

"I really like Florida State and what they have going on," Guyton said as his last words before heading home.

It's still early for the No. 1 prospect in the country for the 2027 cycle, but Florida State has laid the groundwork to be in the mix for the long haul.