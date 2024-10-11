2027 QB Mason Holtzclaw enjoys the culture in place at Florida State

Even though it's very early in his recruitment, Holtzclaw likes the culture that coach Mike Norvell has at Florida State and he could see himself in garnet and gold in the future.

The signal caller took his third trip to Florida State's campus this past weekend to watch the Seminoles host Clemson after two trips during the summer.

Arden (NC.) Christ School quarterback Mason Holtzclaw is one of the primary quarterbacks that Florida State has focused in on for the distant 2027 class.

"It was great getting back in Tallahassee," Holtzclaw said. "The game day experience was great. Even though their stadium wasn't able to be full because of the renovations, it was still an awesome atmosphere to be in."

It was an important game for the Seminoles in many aspects, but specifically at the quarterback position, as redshirt freshman quarterback Brock Glenn would be making his first start of the season and his first start since the Orange Bowl.

"I though Brock played really good, "Holtzclaw said on Glenn. "He was able to make some really good throws that I thought was impressive. He is still a young quarterback and has the potential to be a great QB. He is going to improve the more he plays."

The Seminoles offered Holtzclaw during a quarterback camp on June 16 and while he has taken game day visits to North Carolina and South Carolina this season, he hasn't visited anyone more than Florida State since that offer came.

Holtzclaw got to talk with Norvell and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz before the game on Saturday, and Holtzclaw is excited to continue to build those relationships.

"I was able to talk with almost the whole coaching staff (Saturday). I was able to talk to Coach Norvell for a little while and he was saying how excited he was to have me back down and he's excited to keep building our relationship in the future," Holtzclaw said.

"I was able to sit down with Coach Tokarz as well. We talked about FSU and how I was doing. He said he's really excited to have me down and wants me back whenever I can. Me and Coach Tokarz have a great relationship. We talk on the phone a lot whenever we get the chance and he was able to make it to one of my games this year."

Holtzclaw also holds offers from North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech.