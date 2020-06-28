While Florida State's football coaches still have work to do with their 2021 recruiting class, the Seminoles also have been laying the groundwork for the class of 2022. This week, we will take a closer look at 25 prospects who are already high on the radar for the Seminoles. First up today are 12 targets on offense, along with a handful of other prospects worth keeping an eye on. Later this week, we will wrap up the complete list of 25 with 13 targets on defense. Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

Four-star QB Nicco Marchiol is definitely one to watch in 2022. (Rivals.com)

QUARTERBACKS

The Skinny on FSU and QB MJ Morris Morris is very impressed with the way head coach Mike Norvell has developed quarterbacks, and he also talks with offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham at least once a week. The pair appear to have really hit it off. Georgia is likely the big concern here because the Bulldogs are very tough to beat for in-state kids, but FSU has pushed the right buttons so far. It's important to note that Morris has not indicated that UGA is his leader as of yet, and he has been very high on the 'Noles when we have spoken with him. In the end, though, we know from history that Georgia will likely be the favorite.

The Skinny on FSU and QB Nicco Marchiol I feel very good about where FSU sits here. I've already put in a "Forecast" for FSU with Marchiol, as this recruitment feels very similar to 2021 commit Luke Altmyer. The four-star QB seems to have a very tight bond with Norvell and Dillingham. The 'Noles have made both Marchiol and Morris a top priority, and this might be one where the first one that jumps on board gets the spot. I've said on the boards that I believe Marchiol will be that guy, but we don't yet know whether the 'Noles might end up taking two QBs in this class.

More quarterbacks to keep an eye on for FSU Holden Geriner, Tanner Bailey, Ty Simpson, Maalik Murphy, Jacurri Brown, Braden Davis I would say Simpson, Geriner and Davis are the ones to watch after the top two. I'd probably even throw Bailey into that mix, but I think he likely stays in-state with either Auburn or Alabama, which is why I didn't list him ahead of those other guys.

RUNNING BACKS