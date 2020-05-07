The year was 1985, and Bobby Bowden was wrapping up his first decade as head football coach at Florida State University.

Bowden had enjoyed impressive success during his first 10 years at the helm of the Seminoles' program, but he hadn't quite elevated it to the heights that would be seen during the Dynasty Era.

Several books, magazine pieces and even documentaries have provided insight into the coaching legend's career in Tallahassee, but the first major project to give fans that inside look was a 78-minute documentary produced by Gary Yordon for WFSU public television.

Titled "Finding a way," the film chronicles FSU's 1985 season and features an incredible array of behind-the-scenes conversations and seemingly limitless access. There are locker-room speeches, sideline strategy discussions, even a casual chat between Bowden and Burt Reynolds in Bowden's office.

With this being the 35th anniversary of Yordon's award-winning documentary, Warchant sat down with the Tallahassee resident this week to discuss the project and to get a behind-the-scenes look into his behind-the-scenes project.

Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

Here is that conversation, along with clips from the documentary: