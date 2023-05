Class of 2024 four-star WR prospect James Madison II said on Monday that he will make be committing on July 4. Madison, who is 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, is from Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas High and is ranked as the 18th-best wide receiver in the class of 2024 and the 135th-best overall prospect in the country.