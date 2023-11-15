Florida State hosted some of the top prospects from Florida and around the country last weekend for its game against Miami. One of those prospects was 2025 four-star safety prospect JaDon Blair from Winston-Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor High. Blair, who is 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds, is ranked as the 22nd-best safety prospect in his class and the 7th-best overall prospect in his home state.

"I had a really great visit, getting to come up for the gameday, first day down here, first time down here, getting to talk to the head coach," Blair said about the visit. "I talked to my position coach, Pat Surtain, really enjoyed the game atmosphere, how energetic the team was, getting to have a little tour today, suiting up in the stuff, I really loved it a lot today (Sunday)." Blair spoke about the message he received from Mike Norvell and Surtain over the weekend. "They just kept it real with me," said Blair. "The type of players they want, the type of players they want at this program to keep it going up, to keep it and keep going up and essentially get to the national championship. That's the goal every year and they were telling me that's what they see in me."

Blair also saw FSU in-person at Wake Forest, and he likes what he sees from the Seminoles on the field. "How much energy they have," answered Blair when asked what stands out on the field. "The team, the sidelines, it's always energetic, they're hyping each other up, if it's a bad play, they go on to the next-play mentality, that is something I've seen. On the field, how fast everybody's moving and how they are playing as a whole. That's why he (Norvell) tells me the type of people they recruit. They easily come together in the locker room and off the field." He also enjoyed seeing his experience inside Doak Campbell Stadium. "Getting to see it in-person was extremely amazing," said Blair. "I've never seen it in-person before, the chop that they do, the fans, the band starting it all up and then going into the fourth quarter, that was crazy, how wild it was, how nice it looked, everything, it just really exceeded my expectations coming up here today, yesterday."