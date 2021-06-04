4-star CB Earl Little Jr. calls FSU visit 'amazing,' plans return trips
The Florida State Seminoles are hosting several elite prospects from South Florida on Friday, and one of the biggest ones is Rivals100 cornerback Earl Little Jr. out of American Heritage.
Little attended the FSU spring game on his own earlier this year, but this trip was more in-depth and allowed the four-star DB to interact with the Seminoles' coaches and players in person.
While there certainly is a ton of competition for the South Florida product, it's beginning to look like FSU and Alabama are doing the best job of catching his attention, along with a few others.
Little made the trip Friday with his father, Earl Little Sr., who played DB at the University of Miami and in the NFL for several seasons.
"Today was amazing," Little Jr. said. "It was so real. Saw a lot of things that I like and met a lot of people. Really pictured myself being here."
It has been a full staff effort for FSU when it comes to recruiting Little, with defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson leading the way.
And unlike during his trip for the spring game, when recruiting was still in an NCAA "dead period," Little said he enjoyed getting to spend time with the entire staff.
