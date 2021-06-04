4-star CB Earl Little Jr. calls FSU visit 'amazing,' plans return trips

The Florida State Seminoles are hosting several elite prospects from South Florida on Friday, and one of the biggest ones is Rivals100 cornerback Earl Little Jr. out of American Heritage.

Little attended the FSU spring game on his own earlier this year, but this trip was more in-depth and allowed the four-star DB to interact with the Seminoles' coaches and players in person.

While there certainly is a ton of competition for the South Florida product, it's beginning to look like FSU and Alabama are doing the best job of catching his attention, along with a few others.

