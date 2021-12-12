4-star DB Azareyeh Thomas feels the connection on FSU official visit

After wrapping up that trip, Thomas spoke about his visit, what stands out about the 'Noles, where his mind is at right now with recruiting and more.

But before he could make that choice, Thomas took an official visit to Florida State this weekend and got the full picture of what the Seminoles have to offer.

It has been a whirlwind recruiting process for Niceville, Fla., standout and Rivals100 defensive back Azareyeh Thomas , and it finally will come to an end this Wednesday morning when he announces his decision.

"It was a great visit," Thomas said. "It was a great family atmosphere, and it was a lot different than when I came as a sophomore."

This visit was also more personal, the four-star defensive back said, adding that he enjoyed spending a lot of time with head coach Mike Norvell and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson.

"It's a lot different when you see it on TV ... it feels a lot different when you see it in person," he said. "Feeling everyone's energy, and they aren't just talking or telling me. They are showing me, and I'm feeling the love."

Earlier this week, Thomas said he wanted to see what the vibe was like on FSU's campus, and he also wanted to check out the way the players and coaches interacted.

As it turns out, the chemistry was exactly what he wanted to see.

"Most definitely," Thomas said. "If you don't feel the family atmosphere or a shoulder you can lean on, this isn't the place for you. But I felt that this weekend, and it really impressed me and exceeded my expectations."

Thomas also explained how FSU expects to use him if he signs with the 'Noles.

"They play a lot of press-man, and we went into the film room and [saw] how I can read formations and trying to make plays," he said. "We were really going over the whole defense with everybody's schemes (at all positions) and everybody's job on specific packages."

There has been talk that Thomas could play some wide receiver at the next level as well. So did FSU receivers coach Ron Dugans pull him aside during the visit as well?

"He actually did," laughed Thomas. "But it really wasn't about football, but life in general and what's going through the mind. And it wasn't really recruiting talk."

Thomas said that personal approach really "impressed" him.

This wasn't the four-star prospect's first trip to FSU, but he said it was much better than the one he took a few years back.

"When I came my sophomore year, I felt a glimpse but I didn't get the whole picture," Thomas said. "Coming for an official visit, I got the whole family picture and the whole family vibe. The whole energy. Everyone's energy is contagious, and you don't see a frowning face when you go in there. ...

"Coach Norvell's energy was contagious. Yelling, all of all that."

On Saturday night, Thomas even got to spend time at Norvell's house to meet the head coach's family.

"It was crazy because he said it's him, his wife and his daughter, [and] it's a big house," Thomas said. "But he got it just in case the team wanted to come over. So him thinking about the whole family thing was good. At his house, we had desserts, playing cards and other things. I was just watching."

Throughout the two-day visit, Thomas also got a chance to hang out with some of the Seminoles' defensive backs. He said Arkansas transfer Jarques McClellion made the biggest impression.

"He is very wise," Thomas said. "He's just like me in that he's quiet, and I think that's why they paired us together. It was great."

Now that this much-anticipated visit is in the books, does the Rivals100 prospect still plan to make an announcement this week?

"Most definitely they impressed me," he said of the Seminoles. "I'm deciding on Wednesday: Florida State, Florida, LSU and Georgia Tech."

His announcement is scheduled for at 11 a.m. ET.

