4-star DE Wilky Denaud recaps 'great experience' at FSU spring game

“I liked how they played today,” Denaud said. “It was a great experience for me.”

Four-star defensive end Wilky Denaud , who named FSU as his leader during a visit last month, recapped his second trip to see the 'Noles and explained why his interest is so strong.

During a big weekend for the Florida State football team on the field, a slew of key recruits made their way to Tallahassee for the annual spring game.

While he has had a chance to see FSU's campus before, this was Denaud's first chance to get a feel for what game day is like -- even though it was only a fraction of the fans who will be there on a Saturday in the fall.

“Yes, it definitely put a game experience on me, because I haven’t gotten to see the game experience and the crowds out there,” Denaud said. “So, it definitely helped me and put more on my interest. ...

“It was a nice feeling. The energy was there. Just like hearing the warchant and ... you know that everyone here is just one big family.”

Florida State is clearly turning up the heat in its recruiting efforts with Denaud, as he said he “pretty much talks to every single coach” on the FSU staff -- especially head coach Mike Norvell and defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins.

“He is a pretty straight-forward guy. He tells me and keeps it real with what he thinks and what he sees in me,” Deanud said. “That also goes the same with Coach Odell; he’ll keep it straight with you.”

Denaud has visits lined up to visit Auburn and Florida, and he plans to release a Top 5 soon. He said FSU will definitely be in that group.

“There’s some things I want to finalize first and explore all my options first before I make that big decision,” Denaud said.

The Fort Pierce product sees himself as a versatile lineman who could line up at either defensive end or tackle in college. He liked seeing the Seminoles do that with some of their current linemen in Saturday's spring game.

“Just how some of the players can be both ends and inside,” Deanud said. “Which is what he [Norvell] was saying to me, how players play in his system.”

So where does FSU stand overall with Denaud?

“They definitely stand in the top -- the top five of my group of schools that I’ve narrowed it down to," he said.

“I like the energy they bring and the coaches, and how they keep it straight-forward with you. They don’t blow smoke. That’s one thing I like.”

