4-star LB Duyon Forkpa likes how Tony White's defense features linebackers

"I really wanted to build a better relationship with the new coaches on staff. I liked it today," Forkpa said when leaving his visit Saturday. "I like how (FSU defensive coordinator Tony) White runs the defense. It allows me to show off all my skill-set and all my abilities so I like that a lot about his defense."

This visit, though, was a bit different for the four-star linebacker. It was a chance for Forkpa, who goes by DQ, to get to know the new FSU defensive coaches who were added to the staff this offseason.

Forkpa stopped by FSU's campus Saturday during the Seminoles' third Junior Day of the month for his third visit to FSU's campus since October.

Since he got his Florida State offer last summer, Duyon Forkpa has made his fair share of recruiting visits to see the Seminoles.

February 1st FSU Junior Day updates

The visit proved to be an opportunity for the four-star linebacker to get to see how versatile the new FSU defensive coordinator allows his linebackers to be in his scheme compared to other schools.

"His defense, he shows multiple fronts and he allows the linebackers to play fast and downhill. That's really what I'm looking for in a school..." Forkpa said. "A lot of schools, they don't use their linebackers like he does. He lets the linebackers be themselves and showcase their ability through multiple things, pass coverage, run, on the ball, rushing the passer. Most schools just make their linebackers do one thing. Here, he lets them do everything."

Forkpa transferrred from Mill Creek High in Georgia to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., this offseason for his final year of high school football. Because new FSU linebackers coach John Papuchis was previously on staff as defensive ends coach, this visit allowed Forkpa to get to know who would be his position coach if he were to choose to become a Seminole.

"I didn't know in his history that he had coached linebackers," Forkpa said of Papuchis. "My first impression is if you've been on this staff and you stayed here, there's a reason you stayed here. If coach Norvell let him stay here, I trust him and I trust coach Norvell."

Forkpa said he hopes to make it back to FSU for a visit during spring practice. If not, his FSU official visit is lined up for June 6-8.

While Forkpa didn't commit to a leaderboard of top schools, he said his list of schools he's considering most right now includes FSU, Cincinnati, Michigan, Miami and Minnesota.