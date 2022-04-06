4-star LB target Dee Crayton visits FSU again, says ’Noles a ‘top school’

“Florida State has always been showing me love. They have always been showing a lot of love,” Crayton said. “I feel like I can play early here and fit in well. … There’s always a lot of love for Florida State.”

The Rivals250 linebacker then recapped the visit and updated where FSU stands in his pecking order. Crayton reiterated several times that FSU is a “top school” for him following the visit.

After visiting Florida State a few times last year, four-star linebacker Dee Crayton returned to campus this week.

Crayton broke down what he learned on the visit.

“Just how they do a lot of stuff with the students," he said. "They are all for the betterment of the players.”

The Georgia product also discussed his relationship with FSU co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Randy Shannon.

“He’s a cool, down-to-earth coach," Crayton said. "He was making jokes about me and my teammates. I can tell he is a really good guy. Definitely I am ready to further our relationship.”

FSU has other ties with the four-star linebacker as well. Director of high school relations Ryan Bartow was actually the first college recruiter to offer Crayton a scholarship when Bartow was on the staff at Syracuse.

“It’s always been a great relationship. He’s been showing love from day one. He was one of the first to take a chance on me with an offer as an athlete,” Bartow said. “There’s been a lot of love. I've gotta show love back. Definitely going to be a top school for me, Florida State.”

Crayton was then asked if a return visit to FSU is in the cards.

“Definitely for a game. I want to come to a game," he said. "I wanted to come for Notre Dame last year, but I had a [high school] football game and we couldn’t make it. Definitely a game and probably a visit during the summer.”

When asked what he likes about visiting Florida State, the Georgia product listed several things.

“It's always good vibes when I come back," Crayton said. "It feels good to be back. Coaches are always showing love. Facilities are great as usual. Just the fact that they’re steady building up, constructing it, trying to better the program.”

So what stands out about FSU?

“Definitely one thing is the fan base. They wanna win, and I wanna win. So that’s definitely something that we have in common,” Crayton said. “The drive for success.”

A rising senior, Crayton revealed where FSU stands in earning an official visit.

“Nothing locked in right now. Definitely going to take officials during the summer and towards the end of the season with games,” he said. "I think Florida State might make the official list. Definitely still weighing my options, but Florida State is a school to consider for me. Definitely a top school for me.”

Of course, Crayton said, he won’t take an official visit to any school he couldn't see himself signing with.

“I am not going to go to an official visit that I couldn’t consider myself playing at, feeling comfortable at," he said. "It's going to be my home for the next four or five years. … I've gotta actually see myself playing for the school and for the coach.”