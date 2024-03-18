Four-star 2025 linebacker Tarvos "TJ" Alford is another big-time prospect that plans to announce his commitment later this month. Alford plans to announce his commitment on March 30th which will come just two days after his planned unofficial visit to Florida State.

Alford is expected to choose between FSU, Miami, Florida, Ohio State, Tennessee and UCF.

With the decision less than two weeks away, the rising senior wants to get his father to Tallahassee to see the FSU campus and visit with the coaching staff.

"It's definitely important to get my day up there so he can see how it is before I make my decision," said Alford. "I love the family they preach up there. It's a brotherhood and the relationship me and Coach Shannon have is great. They are definitely building something great."

And what has head coach Mike Norvell's message been to Alford with his decision nearing.

"That I am a priority, and they need people like me," said Alford when asked about Norvell. "Not just a great athlete but great people and that there are going to be days that I won't like him because he is going to push me to be the best each and every day."

Alford has already taken unofficial visits to Miami and UCF and will visit Ohio State on March 23rd. He also told the Osceola that he plans to visit Louisville which is currently not among his top-six schools.

If FSU is indeed Alford's last visit before announcing his commitment, the Seminoles could benefit from having the chance to make the last impression on the hard-hitting linebacker.



