Monday was a very good day for Florida State's offensive line of the future, as the Seminoles picked up a pair of commitments -- one from junior college offensive tackle Jay Williams and another from Miami center/guard Maurice Smith.

But the anchor of FSU's 2019 OL class is a player who has been committed since last April -- four-star guard Dontae Lucas.

The IMG Academy standout, who stuck with the Seminoles throughout their challenging 2018 season, visited campus last weekend and says he can't wait to make it official on Wednesday, enroll in January and then get to work with FSU offensive line coach Greg Frey.

"It was great,” Lucas said of the visit. “In talking with Coach Frey, there are still some things I need to work on. I've gotten down on my weight, look a little ready. Just come in and work on my technique in getting everything down so I can come in and be a Freshman All-American.”

Lucas, who originally hails from Miami, said being at IMG has helped him get in much better condition. But he knows there is more work to be done.

"Right now I'm 332 pounds. I want to be at 320 pounds when I get here,” he said. “I was like 380 pounds before I got to IMG Academy. IMG was the big thing where I had to change my eating habits.”