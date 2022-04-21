4-star OL Luke Burgess says FSU gaining 'a ton of ground' with him

NCAA rules forbid college coaches from speaking directly with recruits when they are on the road during an evaluation period, but Burgess was certainly aware that Atkins was checking him out in practice.

“Afterwards, I was able to have an extensive phone call with him that went well. I’m feeling very confident in FSU,” said Burgess, who is the No. 5-ranked player in the state of Indiana. “I would say especially since my visit, they have gained a ton of ground on my recruitment.”

While they couldn't talk face to face, Burgess said he enjoyed, “being able to showcase my mobility and football skills in person,” to the FSU coordinator.

“One of the biggest things they’ve done for me and my recruitment is: One, being totally upfront and honest throughout my recruitment," Burgess said. "Two, recruiting me through actions, not just words. For example, Atkins coming all the way up to Indy as soon as the [evaluation] period opened. Definitely meant a lot to me personally.”

FSU has been trending upward for Burgess since he traveled to Tallahassee on March 29. He later added that FSU is, “definitely one of the schools recruiting me the hardest.”

“It’s been going great,” Burgess said of his contact with FSU this spring. “Really enjoying being able to build a relationship with Norvell and Atkins.”