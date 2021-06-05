4-star OT Elijah Pritchett postpones decision date, plans return to FSU
The first high school prospect to take an official visit to Florida State for the 2022 recruiting cycle, four-star offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett, wrapped up his trip Saturday afternoon and discussed his future commitment plans as well as how he felt about his time in Tallahassee.
The big news was that Pritchett said he is postponing his decision date, which was originally scheduled for July 2. Now he says he has more pondering to do before making his commitment.
Pritchett is now planning to make his decision during the fall because he wants to visit some of his top eight schools for home game weekends during the 2021 season.
“I’ve gotta postpone that … just so I can go to games and stuff,” Pritchett said.
Even though he is pushing back his decision, the four-star prospect from Columbus, Ga., is still looking forward to an active summer of visiting campuses around the country.
Despite what he says is equal interest in each school within his top eight, Pritchett said he enjoyed his trip to Tallahassee and that it was a “good first-time experience.”
Pritchett learned more about the academics at FSU and also the weightlifting program under FSU strength and conditioning coach Josh Storms.
“What stood out was I didn’t think I would get along with everybody here,” Pritchett said. “But everywhere I went, I was just cool with everybody and players obviously.”
