June has been a busy month of official visits for 2025 four-star offensive lineman Josh Petty.

He closed out that month this weekend in Tallahassee with his fifth and final official visit to Florida State.

"This weekend was great. Shoutout to the recruiting staff 100%, they put together a great OV..." Petty said Sunday as he left his FSU visit. "They say around here a lot that the people make the place. They've got special people around here for sure, from the recruiting staff to the coaches to the interns. They've got great people around here, I can tell that for sure."

Petty listed FSU in his top five early this month in the middle of a hectic month that saw him take official visits to each of his five finalists. Prior to his visit to FSU this weekend, he made OV stops at Stanford, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Ohio State in June.

This OV was the second trip to FSU in about three months for the Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian School product. However, this longer stay gave him a much better understanding of all aspects of the FSU football program.

"It's very different because here you get an in-depth dive on the program. You find out about everything, weight room, nutrition, all that stuff..." Petty said. "On this OV, I was able to dive deep and really get to understand the Florida State program."

Petty, who Rivals ranks as the No. 105 overall prospect and No. 11 offensive tackle in the 2025 recruiting class, said after his visit that FSU views him as an offensive tackle but that could change in the future.

In addition to his projection as an OL recruit, Petty also amassed 58 tackles, nine tackles for loss and five sacks as a defensive lineman last season at Fellowship. He also was the Georgia 2A wrestling state champion at 285 pounds last year and finished as the 2A 285-pound state runner-up this year.

Even though he just took his first visit to FSU earlier this year, he's already built strong relationships with FSU coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach/offensive coordinator Alex Atkins.