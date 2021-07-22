4-star QB Chris Parson commits to FSU Football's 2023 class

The Tennessee product, who says he grew up a fan of FSU football, announced his commitment on social media.

But the Seminoles' 2023 class is also off to a strong start, and that class just got a lot bigger and better as four-star QB Chris Parson announced Thursday he has committed to the Seminoles.

Florida State already boasts one of the nation's top recruiting classes for 2022.

Early commitments from quarterbacks can have a major impact on recruiting classes, and the Seminoles are hoping for just that with Parson.

Florida State has appeared to be in a very solid position with Parson since he visited campus in June. He immediately identified the Seminoles as his leader.

"I was blown away," Parson said. "When you're a fan, you see Florida State football. But actually being here, seeing what it's all about, being around the facilities, talking with the coaches. It was amazing. Everything I expected and more."

The four-star quarterback said FSU coach Mike Norvell made it clear he was a top priority during that visit.

“I’m the guy that they want. That just meant a lot to me knowing I’m a priority to a school,” Parson explained. “Especially with this being my dream school. I didn’t take that lightly at all.”

Parson becomes the Seminoles' fourth commitment in the 2023 class.