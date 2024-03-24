As he began his post-visit interview at Florida State Saturday afternoon, Byron Louis couldn't seem to keep the smile off his face.

"It's amazing. It's Florida State. You can't go wrong with this town," Louis said. "The people, the atmosphere, it's unheard of. I loved it."

For Louis, a four-star running back in the 2025 class out of Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage, it was his second visit to FSU so far this year as he also visited in January after getting an offer from the Seminoles last May.

This visit, though, was a bit different. He was on campus Saturday for FSU's Legacy Weekend, providing him the chance to talk to quite a few former Seminoles who were back on campus.

Even though Louis wasn't yet born when Warrick Dunn was playing in the FSU backfield in the early 1990s, the chance to meet the FSU legend was one of the highlights of his visit.

"He's a great guy, great wisdom," Louis said of Dunn. "He said his story was that he was overlooked but he just kept his head down, kept working and he proved all the doubters wrong. That was amazing to see."

As for what has made Louis to make two trips up from South Florida to Tallahassee in short order, he says it's much more to do with the who around the program than the where.

"It's the people here," Louis said. "Not necessarily the facilities and all the rings and the championships but it's solely on what they're building upon and how coach Norvell, how the people here are really amazing."

FSU head coach Mike Norvell's constant messaging of FSU being "for the real ones" and not for everyone also stands out to Louis as he considers where he'll be enrolling for his collegiate career.

"The message (from Norvell) was clear. Just keep staying the course and if it's the right fit for me then I will know..." Louis said. "What stands out to me with Florida State is how, yes, you expect them to come to you, but you'll have to want to be here. You'll want to have to be coached by these coaches, you'll have to want to learn, you'll have to want to be a team player, you will have to want to be the best you. Coach Norvell always says, 'If you're not willing to be the best you, not willing to be the best teammate, the best human, the best son. If you're not willing to be the best then don't come here.' I feel as if that's very important because not everybody can come here. Not everybody is invited here. Not everybody is able to wear that garnet and gold."