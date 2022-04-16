4-star RB commit Kam Davis loved being 'back home' at FSU
Even though four-star Georgia running back Kam Davis has been solidly committed to Florida State for more than a year, that hasn't stopped other national powers from trying to sway him away.
In recent weeks, Davis has taken unofficial visits to check out Georgia and Alabama, and he has said he might visit a couple more schools just to keep his options open in case something changes down the road at Florida State.
Each time, though, Davis has reiterated that he is "100 percent" committed to head coach Mike Norvell and Florida State. And the two-sport standout -- football and baseball -- hammered that point home after coming back to Tallahassee last week for the spring game.
“Just the words that Coach Norvell speaks to the team, it shows that he really wants to put in the work with the guys and develop them into the men that they should be and can be," Davis said. "With me seeing that almost every weekend, it brings a lot of attention to my eye. I catch it not only to me but other people -- people who don’t really know stuff about football.
"It’s just an ongoing process, and I believe and want to be part of that program, so we can get back to the franchise that we used to be.”
The nation's No. 4-ranked running back said the chance to rekindle Florida State’s storied history of success is appealing, even possibly more so than joining a program that already is competing for titles every year.
“It’s very appealing. I just want to be able to work and not have everything given to me," Davis said. "Because with Florida State right now, they have to work for it. We see the work that is being put into the players. And it’s a great coaching staff. So, me being able to go there and be a part of the grind and the work to get back to the top is just something that I want to work on and be a part of.”
Davis has visited FSU numerous times before and after his commitment, but he said the spring game was extra special because he got to spend time with, “my fellow ’Nole nation."
