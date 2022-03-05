4-star RB Daylan Smothers recaps visit, says FSU 'definitely a frontrunner'

He continued, saying FSU has, “a different type of feeling when you’re here,” and while he doesn’t have a clear date yet to return, he said he’s definitely visiting FSU again.

North Carolina product Daylan Smothers, a four-star prospect and one of the nation's top 10 running backs, said FSU is “definitely a frontrunner” in his recruitment following his visit.

Florida State hosted a slew of prospects for its Elite Junior Day on Saturday, and some of the top players in the nation were in attendance.

Along with other activities, Smothers attended FSU's first spring practice of 2022.

“I loved it. It was consistent the whole time. There was some trash-talking here and there, but it was all love at the end of the day,” Smothers said. “It was pretty live.”

The North Carolina product said he liked how FSU running backs coach David Johnson explained things to the Seminoles' current crop of backs.

“Just the running back group and Coach YAC (David Johnson). How he pays attention to the little details and what he is teaching them and what I can learn early,” Smothers said. “Him being patient and making sure they know what they’re doing.”

Smothers then delved deeper into where FSU stands with him right now.

“Definitely a top school for me. Definitely. I love being down here in Tallahassee,” Smothers said. “There’s a reason I came down here again. I love the energy. The coaching staff shows love and is always genuine.”

The Rivals250 back also had more to say about Johnson.

“A great relationship. He’s a real great guy, a real genuine dude,” Smothers said. “He keeps it '100' all the time. A down-to-earth guy too.”

The four-star prospect said FSU’s coaching staff is different than many others in college football.

“The people that are here honestly -- everyone here is kind, they always want to know your best interest. Not just as a football player,” Smothers said. “They want to know you. Not just you on the field.”

Other schools in prime contention for Smothers at this time are Alabama, Penn State and N.C. State. He said he was impressed by what he heard from FSU's coaches about their plans to get the Seminoles back on top nationally.

“I had a few questions coming in from my last visit," Smothers said. "Today, my questions were really answered. You learn something new every day. Every time I come here, I learn something new about this place.”

Smothers said he thinks Norvell has a clear plan on where he wants to take FSU, and that hit home with him.

“How could I help the program and why me? What do they see in me and other players that they recruit?” Smothers said. “The program. other people say it fell off a bit, but everyone knows where Coach Norvell is trying to get to. Trying to build back up.”

