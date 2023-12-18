Kameron Davis has taken a lot of visits to Florida State since committing nearly three years ago in February of 2021.

He was back on campus once again over the weekend for his official visit, the last time he'll be on campus before making his long-term commitment official Wednesday during the early signing period.

"It was great being here for multiple days, meeting with different guys," Davis said Sunday as he left his visit. "It went great being able to speak, connect with a lot of guys, sit with the coaches, talk about football...

"It had already been official, but putting it on paperwork and being able to get here in January is something that is going to be one of the biggest accomplishments going into the next chapter."

Considering how many times Davis has visited and how he's remained totally committed since announcing his pledge one season into Mike Norvell's FSU tenure, there was nothing Davis needed to see on his OV.

However, it did set the stage for him to reflect on how far the program has come since he committed ahead of his sophomore season of high school back in 2021.

"It means so much. Great university, great coaching staff. The program took a major turnaround," Davis said. "For me, I'm more happy about being able to say I was here from 0-4 a couple seasons ago. That's probably the biggest thing I'm happy about."

It also set the stage for Davis to have one final meeting with Norvell in his office before Davis officially joins the program in January and the FSU head coach finally becomes his head coach after years of waiting.

"Just telling each other how thankful we are for each other. That's really about it," Davis said of his meeting with Norvell. "We've had a relationship for over two and a half years now so just telling each other how thankful we are and how ready we are to get here together."