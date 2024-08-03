"They (FSU) are calling everyone. Grandma, uncles, cousins ... they are keeping the relationship up with everybody and that's cool to see," Fitzgerald said on Saturday morning.

Florida State initially wasn't even on the radar for Miami (Fla.) Columbus safety Bryce Fitzgerald . But after a great official visit to Tallahassee in June, the Seminoles are firmly in the picture.

Fitzgerald visited Florida State for an official visit on June 7. Since then, defensive backs coach Pat Surtain has made sure to keep in contact with him. The commitment by Surtain to keep their relationship strong has resonated with Fitzgerald and has helped the Seminoles remain a top option.

"Really, just Surtain trusting in me, seeing my abilities," Fitzgerald said on why FSU is a frontrunner. "I talk with him almost every day. Just keeping in touch with him and keeping our relationship (up)."

Three schools that Fitzgerald took official visits to are also in the mix. LSU, Miami and Florida are still involved — with the Tigers also trending with Fitzgerald.

But of the in-state options, Florida State might be in the best position, as Fitzgerald hinted that Miami, and more specifically Florida, have slipped behind. While the Gators are still in the mix, Fitzgerald wants to see how they perform against their tough schedule.

"It's just about what I've been hearing about winning and losing. I don't know what it's going to be yet. I just have to wait and see how it plays out," he said.