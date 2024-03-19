Four-star safety prospect JaDon Blair has set an official visit date with Florida State for later this year. The rising senior from Winston-Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor High told the Osceola he has locked in an official visit date with the Seminoles in mid-June.

Earlier this month Blair announced that he had narrowed his list of potential college homes to 10, including Florida State. The other schools he is still considering are Michigan, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Wake Forest, Miami, South Carolina, Penn State and Maryland. It has been reported that LSU is now in the picture as well and that the Terrapins are no longer in the running to land Blair.

"I actually have an official visit scheduled with Florida State," said Blair when asked about the latest on his recruitment by Mike Norvell and staff.

The highly sought after safety also plans to take official visits to Virginia Tech (April 12-14), South Carolina (May 31-June 2), Notre Dame (June 11-13), Michigan (June 14-16) and Penn State (June 21-23).

Blair has also scheduled unofficial visits to South Carolina, Michigan and Penn State.

The rising senior attended FSU's home game this past fall vs. Miami and attended the Seminoles' game at Wake Forest as a guest of the Demon Deacons' program.

"Now that I've been up here and got to experience it in-person, they have definitely rose in my eyes," said Blair in November after taking in the FSU vs. Miami game. "I always had them as a top team for me but now they are really up there now."

Another successful trip to Tallahassee for Blair this summer could continue to elevate the Seminoles with the lanky safety.